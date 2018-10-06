Anti-encroachments drive continues

PAKPATTAN: The anti-encroachments drive on Friday continued here and in Arifwala City. AC Imran Bashir led the operation in which dozens of illegal constructions were demolished at Chak Noorpur and Malka Hans Town. The drive has been launched with the collaboration of the district administration and THE Municipal Committee Pakpattan. AC Arifwala Zulfiqar Baloch led the operation against encroachments in the city and demolished various illegal buildings. Meanwhile, a cleanliness drive has also been launched in the city.