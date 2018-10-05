Fri October 05, 2018
Islamabad

Afshan S. Khan
October 5, 2018

Research, innovation in fields of science and technology stressed

Islamabad : Institute of Space Technology (IST) launched a space themed programme in collaboration with the National Space Agency of Pakistan (SUPARCO) to celebrate World Space Week (WSW) at its campus at Islamabad from October 4-10, 2018.

World Space Week is aimed at generating space awareness amongst the students from a large number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas besides general public.

Dr. Athar Osama Member Planning Commission, Government of Pakistan was the chief guest on the occasion. While addressing the participants he emphasised on the importance of research and innovation in the fields of science and technology. He advised students to understand the broader perspective of education. Educating oneself just to obtain a degree is the narrow version leading to limited progress. If you aspire to be the leaders in your field you need to develop the broader perspective of educating yourself which includes many dimensions and it leads to enlightenment of a higher order. In the modern world, education is a lifelong process allowing one to explore various horizons. It broadens vision and enables you to march on a never ending journey towards new frontiers of knowledge. He applauded the efforts of Institute of Space Technology for creating awareness about space technology among the youth and educating the students about the benefits of space technology. Vice Chancellor IST Engineer Imran Rahman and Director General SUPARCO Islamabad Mr. Zafar Iqbal was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Najam Abbas, Director Department of Student Affairs and Event Head WSW 2018 welcomed the participants and outlined various space themed competitions and activities designed and developed by Institute of Space Technology for the year 2018 world space week. The theme for WSW-2018 is “Space Unites the World”.

Following the legacy of past 13 years, and following the theme of Space Technology Education and Popularization, 110 different schools and colleges from the vicinity of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are participating in over 200 different space themed events and activities of World Space Week 2018 at IST.

