‘Plot against Muslims to be foiled’

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that any plot hatched against Muslim Ummah would be foiled. Addressing a “Unity of Ummah” conference held at Lahore Press Club on Thursday, he said the statement of American President is regretful and condemnable. Araz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain is a centre of unity for Muslims and any plot against Saudi Arabia would be foiled as Muslims were capable enough to defend their holy places. Shah Salman Bin Abdul Aziz is great Muslim leader, he said.