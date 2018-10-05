Drought in Thar

All water reservoirs have dried up due to lack of rain in Thar. The drought-hit area is witnessing a large number of deaths on a daily basis. Many animals are also dying of starvation.

While some people are leaving their houses and migrating to nearby areas to survive, thousands of families who are unable to move out are waiting for the authorities’ help. The Sindh government must take serious steps to alleviate the suffering of people of Thar.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad

*****

While the government’s decision to send wheat to Afghanistan is a good decision, it is pitiful that the authorities concerned have failed to provide aid to thousands of people, including children, who are starving in Thar. That the government has not taken effective steps to tackle the plight of the people of Thar is condemnable.

The chief justice of Pakistan has also completely ignored this serious situation. The people of Thar are already finding it hard to survive with scarce resources. Under such circumstances, the government should take urgent measures to provide much-needed relief to the affected people. The chief justice should also order the authorities concerned to take immediate action.

Kaleem Malak

Hyderabad