1st JS Bank Junior Squash Tournament Held in Karachi

Karachi: JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading and fastest growing financial institutions held its 1st Junior Squash Tournament at the Jahangir Khan Squash Academy in Karachi.

The competition covered U-19 males and females squash players. On-ground event management was undertaken by VLead while the competition was held in association with the Sindh Squash Association. This initiative was undertaken with the goal of identifying top-tier squash talent at a grass root level, investing in their development and training while also giving them a platform to showcase their abilities.

Winners in the respective age groups were U-13 (male) Muhammad Zaman, U-15 (female) Aina Shaikh (male) Hurraira Zafar and U-19 (female) Fehmina Asim (male) Naveed Rehman.

Present on the occasion, were JS Bank’s Head of Marketing – Mustafa Brohi and other members of the brand team including Shahmir Khan, Tooba Mahmood and M. Ibrahim, representatives of the Sindh Squash Association and VLead.

Speaking at the occasion, Mustafa said, “Our country has a long and proud squash playing history and some of the world’s leading champions in this sport have been Pakistani in origin. Unfortunately, the importance and reach of this game has declined in the recent past. JS Bank has taken the initiative to revive the country’s squash tradition and we intend to replicate the success of this event on a national level.”

JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading and fastest growing financial institutions is continually undertaking efforts to drive promotion of healthy and organized sports within Pakistan.***