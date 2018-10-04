23rd National Boys Swimming begins tomorrow at Peshawar

LAHORE: Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) and Pakistan Women’s Swimming Association will be organizing a number of national level events in October and November followed by open trials for the selection of the national team.

The 23rd National Boys Age Group Swimming Championship will be staged from October 5 to 7 in Peshawar (12 & under, 14 & under and 16 & under). The 18th National Girls Age Group Swimming Championship from October 13 to 14 2018 in Islamabad (12 & under, 14 & under and 16 & under), All Pakistan MacDonald Inter School Swimming Championship from October 13 - 14 in Lahore (8 & under 10 & under 12 & under, 14 & under and 16 & under) and the National Men’s & Women’s Open Swimming Championship November 2 to 4 in Lahore which will be also national open trails for SAG 2019.

All the affiliated member units of the Pakistan Swimming Federation and Pakistan Women’s Swimming Association will be competing for top honors in these mega events. These are the annual events in which champion swimmers display their talent and capabilities.