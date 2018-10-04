Peshawar trio hit fifties against Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Region Whites bowled out Peshawar Region at 295 runs in their first innings on day one of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy pool A match of round five here at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

By the close of play Lahore openers were batting at 11 without loss. Put in to bat, Peshawar got its score through Ashfaq Ahmed 89, Sahibzada Farhan 75 and Musaddiq Ahmed 62. Waqas Ahmed chipped in with four wickets while M Irfan had three and Bilal Anwar two.

Scores: Peshawar Region (First innings) 295 all out in 77.2 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 89, 125 balls, 2x4s, Sahibzada Farhan 75, 110 balls, 11x4s, Musaddiq Ahmed 62, 82 balls, 7x4s, 2x6s, Waqas Ahmed 4-77, M Irfan 3-68, Bilal Anwar 2-62). Lahore Region White (First innings) 11-0 in 2.5 oversToss: Lahore Region White Umpires: Majid Hussain & Sultan Mahmood Referee: M Anees Scorer: Zahoor Alam.