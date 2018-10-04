Interfaith harmony, peaceful coexistence discussed

Islamabad : A discussion for promotion of interfaith harmony and coexistence in light of the Paigham-i- Pakistan narrative against terrorism and extremism between the International Islamic University leadership and delegation comprising British Members of Parliament and National Commission for Human Rights here on Wednesday on the new campus of the university.

They opined that peaceful co-existence was imperative to be promoted and Islam’s true message of peace be promoted across the world.

The session was attended by Lord David Alton, Member House of Lords, UK, Jim Shnanon, Member House of Commons, UK, Marie Rimmer, Member House of Commons, UK, Professor Javaid Rehman, Brunel University, London and UN special Rapporteur, Councillor Morris Johns, APPG for Pakistan Minorities, Amro Hussain, APPG for religious Freedom of Belief, Justice Retd Ali Nawaz Chohan, Chairman NCHR, Fazila Alliani, Member Baluchistan NCHR, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIU, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President IIU, Vice Presidents of the university, Director Generals, Deans and senior faculty members.

Lord David said that world must combat the giant of ignorance and attitudes such as prejudice be discouraged across the globe.

Jim Shanon highlighted the representation of Muslims and Pakistanis in the British Parliament and administration.

Marie Rimmer said that social media can be utilized as constructive tool in the societies and this can further be used for dissemination of mutual cooperation in peace and tranquillity.