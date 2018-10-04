Two Nepali players to feature in tennis events in Karachi

KARACHI: Two Nepali players are arriving on the 7th of this month to play two Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) ranking 14 & under championships here in Karachi.

Aarav Hada is Asia’s No 83 and Parnav Manandhar No 582. Karachi Tennis Association under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation and Sindh Tennis Association will organise Rotary Club Karachi ATF 14 & under Super Series Ranking Tennis Championship from October 8-14 at Karachi Gymkhana. Shamsi Tennis Academy ATF 14 & under Super Series Ranking Tennis Championships will be held at DA Creek Club from October 15-21.

The events in the championships are 14 & under singles and doubles for boys and girls. In order to promote juniors’ tennis in the region, the main sponsor, Shamsi Tennis Academy, has decided to add juniors 17, 15, 13, 11, 9 and under 7 singles for boys and junior under-17 singles for girls.Shahzad Alvi, an ITF white badge referee, is to supervise both championships.