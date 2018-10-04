Company to hire two service providers for Peshawar BRT

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar, the company responsible for operating the Bus Rapid Transit, will hire the Vehicle Operating Company and BRT System Control and Good Services and the Peshawar BRT has finalised a rate of Rs177 per kilometre.

The Vehicle Operating Company service provider or operator in Peshawar BRT system will be responsible for fuelling of buses, maintenance of buses, hiring of drivers and allied staff and their training to ensure smooth bus operation, stated a press release.

Vehicle Operating Company for Chamkani depot is selected based on the competitive process as per KPPRA rules, it added.

Chamkani depot is a major depot of Peshawar BRT and more than half of buses (128) will be assigned to this company. These include 93 12-meter buses, 35 articulated (18-meter) buses and facilitating passengers on main routes and two feeder routes.

BRT operators are usually paid on basis of per kilometre of buses run, that becomes one of the key factors in its selection beyond other factors such as company experience, credentials, and capacity to handle such operations. The Peshawar BRT has finalised a rate of Rs177 per kilometre.

The operator will be paid on basis of the numbers of kilometres run by all their buses in a month. The duration of the contract is 12 years with Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service.