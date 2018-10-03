KP govt finalises ADP for 2018-19

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over a meeting here on Tuesday to finalize the annual development program for the year 2018-19.

The participants of the meeting decided the completion and upgrading of mega projects in the province on a priority basis, said an official handout.

The projects prioritized for completion and upgrading included Swat Motorway, Rapid Bus Transit Peshawar, Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal, Gomal Zam Dam, sports grounds and upgrading of 200 higher secondary schools throughout the province.

The meeting decided the completion of ongoing schemes and the initiation of demand-driven public welfare projects on need basis for which resources would be provided, the meeting decided.

The chief minister directed the heads of public sector institutions for meaningful utilization of resources.

He underlined the need for the capacity building to enhance the scope of the productive sectors, attracting investment in mines and minerals and tourism-related projects. Different departments should plan their priority areas, he added.

Mahmood Khan called for a comprehensive and feasible master plan for the beautification and uplifting of Peshawar.