Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Waseem weighing offers from UK, US promoters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer and former WBC two-time world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem is considering an agreement, either with a promoter of England or one of the United States after the expiry of his contract with AK Promotions, which is headed by Andy Kim.

“My contract with AK Promotions will end on October 4. I have offers from promoters from England and the United States. I will decide which way I should go,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Quetta.

After winning WBC world silver flyweight crowns twice under the umbrella of Korea-based AK Promotions, Waseem enjoyed the world’s top rank for a few months. He lost his crown and ranking when he failed to defend his title within the specified time due to financial issues.

Early this year former Asian Games bronze medallist opted to play the IBF world title bout but he failed to beat South Africa’s Mruti Mthalane in Malaysia this summer while playing under Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

“A promoter from London wants to give me the world title bout and I am weighing that option,” the boxer said.Waseem is training in Quetta these days under WAPDA’s coach Mohammad Tariq, who has accompanied him on many occasions during his pro fights in Korea and other countries.Waseem has played nine bouts in his three-year pro career, winning eight. His only loss was against the South African this summer in the IBF title fight in Kuala Lumpur.

