Anti-encroachments drive launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: On the directions of the Punjab government, anti-encroachments drive has been started here. The drive has been launched with the collaboration of the district administration and the Municipal Corporation. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Liaqat Ali and MCF Zubair Hussain supervised the anti-encroachment drive at Kutchery Bazaar. Heavy machinery was used in the operation while the police were also present on the occasion.