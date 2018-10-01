Mon October 01, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

QAU appoints board of studies members from ICT colleges

Islamabad : The academic council of the Quaid-i-Azam University has appointed 50 teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory's government colleges as members to the Board of Studies (BoS) for 10 disciplines for a term of three years (2018-21).

The Board of Studies will recommend courses of studies, books and reading materials for subjects concerned, teaching and examinations plans.

It will also be responsible to revise and update the syllabus from time to time and submit its recommendation in this regard to the Academic Council of the University for Approval.

In the subject of English, the council appointed Javaid Iqbal Mughal, Associate Professor IMPC H-8, Ghayoor Hussain, Associate Professor IMCB F-8/4, Aasia Rafiq Associate Professor ICG F-6/2, Rubina Mughal Associate Professor IMCG (PG) F-7/4 and Muhammad Rashid Associate Professor IMCB F-10/4 as members.

Sadia Razzaq Assistant Professor IMCG, F-7/4, Mumtaz Jabeen Assistant Professor IMCG (PG) F-7/4, Sumera Kanwal Lecturer IMCG (PG) F-10/2, Humaira Safdar, Lecturer, IMCG (PG) G-10/4 and Shumaila Haleem, Lecturer, IMCG (PG), G-10/4 have been appointed as members of BoS in the subject of Education.

Similarly, Maira Shafaq, Memoona Ahmed, Zia Ul Qamar, Muhammad Arshad, and Dr. Bakhat Rawan have been appointed as members in the discipline of Mass Communication. They are working as Assistant Professor at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls F-7/4 (Margalla).

The council appointed five members in BoS in the subject of Commerce including Abdul Khaliq Associate Professor IMPCC H-8/4, Riffat Parveen Assistant Professor IMCCG F-10/3, Muhammad Arif Lecturer IMPCC H-8/4, Muhammad Asghar Lecturer ICB G-6/3 and Nihal Hussain Lecturer IMPCC H-8/4.

The Academic Council also appointed five members in each discipline of Arabic, Fine Arts, Geography, Health & Physical Education, Islamic Studies and Urdu.

