PTI govt to fulfill all its promises: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the PTI-led government would fulfill all its promises during its long-awaited tenure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a government’s performance review meeting at Banigala on Sunday. Information Minister Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq and others attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting PM Imran Khan directed the ministers to provide maximum relief to the public. He inquired about the government’s performance and other important tasks that are unaccomplished yet.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar informed the PM that the tasks were being accomplished according to his direction and the doors of the Governor’s House, Murree, had been opened to public.

During the meeting, the 100-day plan was also discussed after what PM ordered to achieve rest of the tasks as soon as possible. He also asked to ensure the implementation of necessary measures to improve the government’s performance.