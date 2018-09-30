Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Abducted child found dead in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The body of a minor boy, who was abducted by some unidentified people, was found from fields near Dijkot on Saturday. Umar Hayat, a resident of Madina Town, was abducted by some unidentified kidnappers when he was playing outside his house. Later, his body was found from fields. Police have registered a case.

demo against police: Scores of villagers, including women and children, staged a demonstration at Zila Council Chowk on Saturday against Barnala investigation police for allegedly torturing to death a youth during custody.

The protesters carrying posters and banners chanted slogans against the police for allegedly torturing to death Shehroz. They demanded immediate arrest of the responsible cops. The traffic remained suspended for half an hour due to the protest. Later, on the assurance of the police high ups that justice would be provided to them, the protesters dispersed. It is pertinent to mention here that Barnala police had claimed that Shehroz had died of snake bite.

WOMAN, FOUR OTHERS BOOKED FOR MURDER: Mansoorabad police have booked a woman and her four accomplices for murdering her husband’s brother over a domestic issue at Waheed Park.

According to the police, Muzaffar Ahmad allegedly tortured the wife of his elder brother over a trifle domestic issue one week ago. Later, the woman along with her four accomplices allegedly stabbed Muzaffar to death five days ago. On Saturday the injured succumbed to his injuries.

TWO STUDENTS KILLED IN ACCIDENT: Two students of Government College University were killed in a road accident near Motor Market on Saturday.

Muhammad Nadeem of Chak 467/GB and Samiullah of Pirmahal were on their way by a bike when a van of a bread company hit the on Jhang Road. As a result, both students were killed.

WOMAN POISONED TO DEATH: A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband at Ghausia Colony on Saturday.

Accused Arslan allegedly poisoned to death his wife Noreen after exchanging hot words. Khurrianwala police have registered a murder case against Arslan Ahmad and two others.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!