Abducted child found dead in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The body of a minor boy, who was abducted by some unidentified people, was found from fields near Dijkot on Saturday. Umar Hayat, a resident of Madina Town, was abducted by some unidentified kidnappers when he was playing outside his house. Later, his body was found from fields. Police have registered a case.

demo against police: Scores of villagers, including women and children, staged a demonstration at Zila Council Chowk on Saturday against Barnala investigation police for allegedly torturing to death a youth during custody.

The protesters carrying posters and banners chanted slogans against the police for allegedly torturing to death Shehroz. They demanded immediate arrest of the responsible cops. The traffic remained suspended for half an hour due to the protest. Later, on the assurance of the police high ups that justice would be provided to them, the protesters dispersed. It is pertinent to mention here that Barnala police had claimed that Shehroz had died of snake bite.

WOMAN, FOUR OTHERS BOOKED FOR MURDER: Mansoorabad police have booked a woman and her four accomplices for murdering her husband’s brother over a domestic issue at Waheed Park.

According to the police, Muzaffar Ahmad allegedly tortured the wife of his elder brother over a trifle domestic issue one week ago. Later, the woman along with her four accomplices allegedly stabbed Muzaffar to death five days ago. On Saturday the injured succumbed to his injuries.

TWO STUDENTS KILLED IN ACCIDENT: Two students of Government College University were killed in a road accident near Motor Market on Saturday.

Muhammad Nadeem of Chak 467/GB and Samiullah of Pirmahal were on their way by a bike when a van of a bread company hit the on Jhang Road. As a result, both students were killed.

WOMAN POISONED TO DEATH: A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband at Ghausia Colony on Saturday.

Accused Arslan allegedly poisoned to death his wife Noreen after exchanging hot words. Khurrianwala police have registered a murder case against Arslan Ahmad and two others.