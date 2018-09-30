No change in PTI govt except in cost of helicopter fuel: Khursheed

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah has urged the federal government to allocate 15 per cent of the budget for the dam fund.

Drawing a jibe at the PTI government, he said there has been no change except in the ‘reduction of the fuel cost of the helicopter’ to Rs 50 per km.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, he said the Chief Justice should instruct the federal government to allocate a substantive part of the budget for the dam rather than try to build dams by crowd financing.

He said the dam requires colossal amount and so far we have not been able to generate $ 60 million dollars. Similarly, he said enforcing Article 6 is not a child’s play that it can be leveled against anything.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over its non-serious behavior, Shah said Imran Khan used to criticise taking loans from the World Bank and the IMF or friendly countries, but is now doing the same. Imran, Khursheed said, has not been able to come out of his opposition leader “mould” and is employing the same language in parliament.

Besides, the PTI chief has little control over his cabinet ministers, he said.