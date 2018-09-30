Jang Media Group: Two-day National Design Conference begins

ISLAMABAD: A two-day National Design Conference began in the federal capital on Saturday in collaboration with the Jang Media Group to encourage digital artists and promote business.

One the first day, 10 sessions were held as dozens of companies from corporate sector and designers participated in the event during which lectures were arranged in workshops for the participants. Nida Salman and Sana Khalid, the organisers of the conference, said the event is aimed at providing a platform to artists and designers, where they could share their innovative ideas and experiences with others. They added that international speakers would also present their lectures.

On the occasion, the digital paintings of 14 artists were also showcased. These artists are representing Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Chiniot and Muzaffarabad, who produced their art on the digital media, mix media, graphic designing, web designing and VI/VX.