Police reforms in final phase: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said revolutionary changes are being introduced in Punjab police and the process is in the last phase.

He was addressing the members of provincial assembly of Punjab from divisions of Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

The chief minister said the people judged the performance of the government from the efficiency of government departments, therefore, all departments should improve their performance. “We will improve governance and provide best services to the people”, he said.

He said every MPA would be the chief minister of their constituency, and public welfare projects would be implemented with the consultation of public representatives. He said the public service was the mission of the Punjab government. He said, “We will fulfil the promises made with the public.” He said the ministers were empowered to make decisions for public welfare. He said the PTI government was the government of the people. He said people would get relief in 100 days due to the measures being taken by the government.

“We will make the fruits of change available to the people”, he said.

He said PM Imran Khan was the ray of hope for the people. The PTI will give the people their rights, he said. He stressed that parliamentarians should keep close link with the people and make every possible effort to solve their problems. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, Basharat Raja and Zaheerud Din were also present.

People’s problems: Usman Buzdar has said that resolving the problems of the people his first and last priority. “My doors are always open. Today, a common man of the province is the chief minister of the province”, Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed these views while talking to various delegations at CM’s Office.

The chief minister listened to problems of the people and issued orders to solve them. He said he would fight against every mafia and would stand by the people.

He said he had not allowed anybody to come between him and the people. The people thanked the chief minister for taking personal interest in solving their problems.

Torture report: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Sahiwal regional police officer on the alleged police torture of a national volunteer at the shrine of Baba Fareed Ganj Shakar. The chief minister said the incident should be investigated from all aspects and strict action be taken against those who violated the law. He said the justice would be provided to the torture victim volunteer.

Greetings: Usman Buzdar has congratulated Hamza Khan for winning the title of Under-15 Asian Squash Champion. He said Hamza Khan had defeated an Indian player in the final to win the title. His victory is the result of his hard work and skills. He said Hamza Khan has raised the flag of Pakistan in the world of squash again.