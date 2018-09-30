Chinese envoy visits RMS

Islamabad : China Radio International (CRI_ Millennium Confucius Classroom in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Cultural Counselor Office, here marked the 5th anniversary of Confucius Institute Day and the 69th anniversary of People’s Republic of China at Roots Millennium Schools (RMS), Wahid Campus F-10/2,says a press release.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Yao Jing graced this auspicious occasion as a chief guest, accompanied by the Chinese Cultural Counselor You Yi, First Secretary Pan Yuqi and Director CRI Confucius Classroom Pakistan Chen Xiang.

Students of RMS, Wahid Campus dressed up in alluring Chinese Cultural attire embellished with gold ornaments sang welcome song for ambassador and guests. Dozens of flag-bearing pupils lined up the pathway, where Yao Jing was welcomed by the dragon dance which symbolises good luck to the community in Chinese Culture.

Mona Kanwal, manager, Chinese Language Department formally greeted the Ambassador Yao Jing by sharing his extensive diplomatic profile with the parental community, faculty and students. The ceremony started with a brief welcome note by Director Communications and Outreach Sabina Zakir. Kung Fu fighting styles performance and Confucius sayings presented by students were highlights of the event.

The event highlighted Confucius Day and the 69th anniversary of China’s National Day, where had a guided tour to the Chinese cultural stalls which executed diversity through inclusive Chinese culture. The cultural stalls were a true depiction of rich Chinese culture and tradition. CRI Millennium Confucius Classroom displayed Chinese paper cutting, calligraphy, Chinese traditional hair ornaments, Chinese Domino, Chinese games, chopsticks usage, Tai chi Martial Arts and Chinese food stalls. The Chinese ambassador enjoyed calligraphy and played table tennis with the students of Wahid Campus.

Speaking to the Millennials, Ambassador Yao Jing appreciated the efforts put in by the students and faculty for organising Confucius Institute Day and China National Day at RMS. He also appreciated the contribution of CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom towards Chinese cultural exchange programs as people to people exchange is the key to strengthening the deep rooted friendship of Pakistan and China. He extended his warm wishes and support to the Confucius Classroom and students.