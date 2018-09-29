Top 8 teams to feature in CNS Hockey

LAHORE: The second Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament, featuring eight leading departmental sides of the country, will be held at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore from October 1 to 7.

The competing teams are Wapda, National Bank of Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines Ltd, Police, Port Qasim Authority, PAF & Pakistan Navy.

Giving the details at a press conference at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, Commodore Naimatullah, Station Commander Navy Lahore, thanked the Pakistan Hockey Federation and Sports Board Punjab for their cooperation.

“Sports are very dear to Pakistan Navy. Presently, Pakistan’s national teams in hockey and cricket both have representation from the Navy. Rashid Mahmood is a regular in the national hockey team since 2010 while Fakhar Zaman is a part of the cricket squad.

Hockey is our national game but unfortunately Pakistan hockey is on the decline for quite some time. “In this regard, Navy is trying to make its own little contribution for the revival. The first CNS Hockey Tournament was held at Karachi in 2016. Now, we are privileged to have the second edition at world’s biggest hockey stadium.” Tournament carries handsome prize money- Rs Five Lac for the winners, Rs 300,000 for the runners- up and Rs 200,000 for the third position winner.