Where children go missing

The sudden rise in abduction cases in Karachi has brought the wave of uncertainty and fear back to the city which, over the last two years, was going back to normalcy with a decrease in crime and frequent target killings. The issue of the kidnapping of boys and girls between the age of nine and 17 calls for immediate action of the law-enforcement agencies. Parents and guardians are afraid of sending their children to schools.

The police, however, have reported that out of the 152 children that were kidnapped in the current month, 134 have been found. The authorities concerned need to take even more measures to reduce the occurrence of such untoward incident.

Waqar Moosa

Turbat