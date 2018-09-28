IIU begins diploma in mental health, law and human rights

Islamabad : The International Diploma on Mental Health, Law and Human Rights began on Wednesday here at the International Islamic University (IIU).

The diploma is jointly initiated by departments of psychology and Shariah and Law of the university with the technical support of World Health Organisation (WHO).

The diploma is aimed at developing indigenous practices and interventions to lead the mental health services in Pakistan and training professional and students in best practices in the context of law of state norms of human rights.

The launching ceremony of the first session in this regard was organized here at Faisal Masjid Campus which was joined by Member National Assembly, Riaz Fatiyana, IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Dr. Melvyn Freeman, Dr. Tahir Khalily (Vice President Academics and clinical psychologist) Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, DG Shariah Academy, and Dr. Aziz ur Rehman, Chairman Department of Law and legal advisor IIU).

Riaz Fatiyana called upon the academic fraternity and psychologists to play role to solve the leading issues of the society such as terrorism.

He said the Muslim scholars, psychologists and academicians must devise a strategy to deal with the misconceptions disseminated against Islam.

Talking on sustainable development goals, he said that government is devising strategies to address the issues such as illiteracy, poverty and health. He added that CPEC is meaningful development in the region and addition of Saudi Arabia will make it more vital.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said that Interdisciplinary ventures and practical projects in all the educational fields are vital for academic and societal excellence.

He called for the practical implementation of the degrees and suggested that medical diplomas be offered across the Muslim world to broaden the exposure of students.

The IIU president said mental health was important as the physical health.

He maintained that mental health is the subject which is of vital importance in this age of technology when gadgets and indoor routines have caused surge in the psychological disorders.

Dr. Al-Drawieesh called upon the Muslim world universities to bring all the psychological experts on a platform and launch a well devised series of such diplomas.

Dr Tahir Khalily explained the objectives and vision of the diploma and revealed the future plans.

He thanked the experts and academic fraternity for attending the event and vowed that diploma would be proved as a millstone for interdisciplinary ventures.

Dr Mushtaq, Director General, Shariah Academy also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of diploma. He discussed various topics relevant to course and termed a vital venture.

The diploma will cover topics such as Basic understanding of Law and Legal Systems, The Context of Mental Health and Human Rights, Policy, Service and Legislative Framework for Mental Health, Access to Mental Health Care.