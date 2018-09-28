NAB files reference in motorcycle scam

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau on Thursday filed a corruption reference against CEO Munafa Network Marketing (MNM) motorcycle Muhammad Ahmed Sial and other 271 stockists associated with the company, accused in Rs10 billion scam.

The accused had deprived thousands of innocent people of their hard earned earnings by treachery on the pretext that the company would provide them with new motorbikes on the investment of only Rs25,000.