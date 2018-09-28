Three terrorists remanded in Multan

MULTAN: Special Anti-Terrorism Court No-I Judge Khalid Mehmood on Thursday granted the CTD 15-day physical remand of three terrorists belonging to defunct Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The CTD personnel produced alleged terrorists M Afzal Mayo of Lahore, Shaukat Hayat of Sargodha and M Sohail of Lahore before the judge and sought their one month remand. The judge, however, granted the 15-day remand. Earlier, the CTD had arrested the alleged terrorists during a raid on Shujabad Road on Wednesday night. The CTD had also recovered hand grenades and sophisticated weapons from them.