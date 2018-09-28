Sarwar’s wife launches Green Heritage Programme

LAHORE: The Punjab governor’s wife, Perveen Sarwar, initiated the Green Heritage Programme to beautify the heritage of the province. She initiated the programme by visiting Jehangir’s Tomb and planting a sapling there from the platform of Sarwar Foundation. Begum Perveen Sarwar, vice chair of Sarwar Foundation, visited the tomb of Jehangir along with the officials of Heritage Department. Talking to the media, she said, “We will utilise the funds of Sarwar Foundation to make the heritage more beautiful.” “We want to make Pakistan a tourist-friendly country by ensuring conducive environment for tourism,” she said.