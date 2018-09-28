The change is here

The impact of climate change is visible around the globe. From the US to the Philippines, almost every country has been affected by the irreversible effects of climate change. Pakistan is also witnessing extreme climate conditions for the last three to four years. Heatwaves in Karachi and Islamabad resulted in both economic and human losses. However, nothing is being done to invest in infrastructure which is fundamental to sustaining growth in the country. The existing infrastructure is vulnerable to the potentially harsher climate of the future. The impact of climate change on road infrastructure is also being felt and experienced. Thar and many other parts of Sindh bear the brunt in the wake of horrendous climate change.

Climate change requires new approaches to make infrastructure investments in the country as to have climate-resilient infrastructure development compatible with uncertain climate of the future.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad