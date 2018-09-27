Reply to show-cause notice: Naveed levels serious allegations against PHF officials

ISLAMABAD: Naveed Alam, a member of the 1994 World Cup winning team and recipient of the Pride of Performance award, has called for a proper investigation into the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s criteria in getting visas issued to non-playing members of the squad.



The former director development, who appeared before a PHF inquiry committee on Tuesday, submitted a 12-point reply to a show-cause notice. The reply contains some serious allegations against some federation officials in special context with earnings, expenditures and appointments.

When ‘The News’ approached Zahir Shah, who is heading the Pakistan Hockey Federation inquiry committee, he confirmed that Naveed had submitted a three-page reply in response to the show-cause notice issued to him earlier.

“We are investigating the matter further. I assure you that the committee will decide the matter on merit. We will finalise our report based on facts,” Zahir told this correspondent.

He said he would take a few more days before submitting his report to PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

Zahir, however, refused to discuss the charges Naveed has levelled against any PHF official. “I am not in a position to discuss these points or to share it with anyone. Let us complete the inquiry and you will see the results.”

It has been learnt that some of the allegations are very serious in nature. ‘The News’ has access to Naveed’s reply. His point No 8 says, “It is investigable that what criteria were set to approve and followed while processing visas of non-playing members (who) traveled abroad during recent time. A proper inquiry is required to reach the facts.”

It is believed that Naveed also submitted with the inquiry committee names of some persons who were issued visas. Naveed alleged that these individuals had no right to receive the hockey federation’s backing to get visas.

He also alleged that no statement of accounts was distributed in the last general council meeting which is a serious breach of the PHF constitution. He also says in his statement that some PHF officials were drawing two salaries at a time which is a serious breach of government rules. He said appointments were made against the constitution in the finance and marketing departments.