Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Reply to show-cause notice: Naveed levels serious allegations against PHF officials

ISLAMABAD: Naveed Alam, a member of the 1994 World Cup winning team and recipient of the Pride of Performance award, has called for a proper investigation into the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s criteria in getting visas issued to non-playing members of the squad.

The former director development, who appeared before a PHF inquiry committee on Tuesday, submitted a 12-point reply to a show-cause notice. The reply contains some serious allegations against some federation officials in special context with earnings, expenditures and appointments.

When ‘The News’ approached Zahir Shah, who is heading the Pakistan Hockey Federation inquiry committee, he confirmed that Naveed had submitted a three-page reply in response to the show-cause notice issued to him earlier.

“We are investigating the matter further. I assure you that the committee will decide the matter on merit. We will finalise our report based on facts,” Zahir told this correspondent.

He said he would take a few more days before submitting his report to PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

Zahir, however, refused to discuss the charges Naveed has levelled against any PHF official. “I am not in a position to discuss these points or to share it with anyone. Let us complete the inquiry and you will see the results.”

It has been learnt that some of the allegations are very serious in nature. ‘The News’ has access to Naveed’s reply. His point No 8 says, “It is investigable that what criteria were set to approve and followed while processing visas of non-playing members (who) traveled abroad during recent time. A proper inquiry is required to reach the facts.”

It is believed that Naveed also submitted with the inquiry committee names of some persons who were issued visas. Naveed alleged that these individuals had no right to receive the hockey federation’s backing to get visas.

He also alleged that no statement of accounts was distributed in the last general council meeting which is a serious breach of the PHF constitution. He also says in his statement that some PHF officials were drawing two salaries at a time which is a serious breach of government rules. He said appointments were made against the constitution in the finance and marketing departments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot