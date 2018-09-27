Thu September 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Establishment of economic zones stressed

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday said industrialisation could be boasted by establishing ‘Special Economic Zones’ (SEZ). It would help increasing investment and generating new opportunities of employment.

Talking to a delegation of stakeholders and developers of SEZ, the minister said steps would be taken rapidly for establishing SEZ. He said projects of such important should not be victim of redtapism. Action plan will be made and implemented for establishment of SEZ. He said Punjab Investment Board would be made a facilitation centre for investors. By launching one window operation, the board will provide facilities to the investors under one umbrella. He said there were vast opportunities of investment in various sectors of Punjab and we have to get benefit fully from these opportunities.

