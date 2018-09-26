Anti-polio campaign in AJK

MIRPUR: In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the 4-day anti-polio drive successively continued the second successive day on Tuesday.

In the capital district of Muzaffarabad, 1,24,249 children up to five year age will be administered anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin -drops and for this purpose 359 mobile teams have been constituted, official sources said.