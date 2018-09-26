Anti-polio campaign in AJK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRPUR: In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the 4-day anti-polio drive successively continued the second successive day on Tuesday.
In the capital district of Muzaffarabad, 1,24,249 children up to five year age will be administered anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin -drops and for this purpose 359 mobile teams have been constituted, official sources said.
MIRPUR: In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the 4-day anti-polio drive successively continued the second successive day on Tuesday.
In the capital district of Muzaffarabad, 1,24,249 children up to five year age will be administered anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin -drops and for this purpose 359 mobile teams have been constituted, official sources said.
Comments