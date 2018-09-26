Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FDE distributes 60 buses to ICT schools

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education has distributed 60 buses to the governments schools and colleges it oversees in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Karachi-based Ghandhara Industries Limited, which assembles, manufactures and sells Isuzu automobiles in the country, has provided the yellow buses under the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme and will provide more in the days ahead.

Under the PMERP launched in December 2015 to upgrade or put up facilities at government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory, 200 school buses were to be purchased in two phases.

The FDE, which oversees these educational institutions, had bought 70 buses last year in the first phase but the purchase of the rest was tied up in bureaucratic red tape.

The Ghandhara Industries had got the contract of supplying 130 buses to the FDE under the PMERP’s second phase earlier this year by placing the lowest bid but payments to it got delayed over certain ‘variations in bus specifications mentioned in the tender’ and thus, hampering the delivery of buses.

Fearing their lapse due to the end of the last PML-N-led government’s tenure on May 31, the FDE won over the erstwhile Capital Administration and Development Division in April for the release of all Rs 800 million bus funds to the Ghandhara Industries. The 60-65 seater and diesel-powered buses with the minimum 7,800cc engine have come with two years’ warranty for its parts and maintenance.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump