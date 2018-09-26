Zahoor Elahi’s anniversary observed

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujaat Hussain has said he is carrying Ch Zahoor Elahi's mission forward whereas Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said Pakistan army is one of the best in the world and Pakistanis are a brave nation, India has committed a mistake by challenging us. Both leaders thanked all those who participated in the 37th death anniversary of Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed.

Shujaat said, " I have fulfilled my promise, which I made last year, of not taking side of any oppressor and murderer." He said the security of Pakistan was dearest to him. "As prime minister I had refused to send the army to Iraq," he added. Pervaiz Elahi said the journey of serving people which Ch Zahoor Elahi had started 60 years ago was carrying forward today his third generation.