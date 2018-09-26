Giovinazzi to replace Ericsson at Sauber

PARIS: Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi will replace Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson at Alfa Romeo Sauber for the start of the next Formula One season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Giovinazzi, who has come through the ranks with Ferrari, will join up with Kimi Raikkonen at Sauber after the Finn recently signed a two-year contract to race with the Swiss outfit.Raikkonen, currently with Ferrari, will switch seats for the start of the next season with Monaco’s Charles Leclerc, currently at Sauber, taking his place.

Ericsson, meanwhile, will remain with Sauber but will mix roles of being their third driver and team ambassador.“I am thankful for the past five years of my career which I have spent racing in Formula 1,” said Ericsson.

“I am proud to have represented Sauber for four of those years, and for having raced for such an iconic brand as Alfa Romeo this season.Sauber have close links with Ferrari, who provide the engines for Sauber’s cars.Giovinazzi, 24, has competed in two Formula One races, stepping in for Germany’s Pascal Wehrlein, while he recovered, at Sauber for the first two races of 2017.