Going easy on tax evasion

It is distressing to note that the PTI, which had promised to clamp down on loan defaulters and tax evaders, has reportedly allowed one of its ministers to defend the constitutional right of tax evaders and non-filers to buy property. In documented economies, tax evasion is the biggest crime against the state. Citizens found guilty of tax evasion are considered criminals and often end up serving life sentences. National security of a country stands compromised, if the economy suffers because of organised tax evasion.

If the right of tax evaders to buy property is being defended, we should extend similar rights to those who rob citizens, or are involved in either kidnapping for ransom or drug trafficking. After all, tax evaders rob the state and do more collective damage than such criminals. The federal minister for finance gave a different reason for this waiver. He said that overseas Pakistanis who are non-filers because they neither earn in this country nor are tax residents also have a right to buy property in Pakistan. Tax evaders are starving the state of funds. The PTI-led government should be defending constitutional rights of millions who are deprived of basic education, healthcare facilities and clean drinking water.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

******

It is the power of money that has been the cause for protecting non-filers who are beneficiaries of businesses that contribute very little to state taxes but derive maximum benefits. Thousands of acres of state land, and forests and green agriculture belts are vanishing to feed greed of a few involved in almost tax-free real-estate ventures. There is no other explanation for allowing non-filers to buy real-estate and expensive vehicles. To offset this deficit, indirect taxes are being levied to subsidise losses incurred in tax collection.

Our debt is rising and the country’s security and strategic assets are likely to be compromised, but people who are part of the undocumented economy are being protected on flimsy arguments.

Aneela Chandio

Sukkur