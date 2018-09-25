Tue September 25, 2018
September 25, 2018

Sindh opposition parties submit resolution against Kalabagh Dam

KARACHI: The opposition parties in Sindh Assembly have submitted a joint resolution against the proposed scheme of Kalabagh Dam.

According to details the joint resolution was submitted by the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi here on Monday.Talking to media Naqvi said the scheme of Kalabagh Dam had already been rejected by three provinces. He said this project is not in the interest of the nation and we think that it should no more be considered. He said we oppose the Kalabagh Dam however we fully support the Bhasha Dam because there is acute shortage of water in the country and new dams are necessary to store water for irrigation needs.

PTI Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh told the media that the PPP wanted to hide behind the issue of Kalabagh Dam. He said the PPP is trying to raise this issue to hide its thefts and we have openly opposed it. He said this project has already been rejected by three provinces and problems would emerge if it is constructed.

He said we have never supported the Kalabagh Dam. He said there is acute shortage of water in the country but we will not support any controversial project. Haleem Adil said the fund of the Prime Minister is only for Bhasha and Diamaer dams. He said Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has already presented a clear stance in the Parliament in this regard.

He said the PPP government during last 10 years has converted Sindh into ruins. He said Tharparkar, Achro, Thar Kacho and Kohistan are declared calamity-hit areas but no relief work has been started there by the Sindh government. He said due to corruption of the provincial government of Sindh even education sector has been destroyed. He said children are dying on daily basis in the Thar due to lack of medical facilities but the government is not ready to take remedial measures.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Hassnain Mirza said the Sindh Assembly has rejected the Kalabagh Dam four times in

the past and now this is the fifth time that we have presented a resolution to completely reject it. He said the GDA has always

presented a clear stance on the issue of Kalabagh Dam.

MQM Pakistan leader Kanwar Naveed said that due to acute shortage of water in the country it is feared that it would also face drought this year. He said for construction of dams it is necessary that all stakeholders are agreed. He said the Kalabagh Dam is not in the interest of the nation.

