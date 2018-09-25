Pesco asked to remove transmission line from school

MANSEHRA: The people here on Monday asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to remove high transmission lines passing through the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Lassan Nawab.

“We have taken up this issue with district administration and Pesco officials but to no avail. It could trigger a tragedy in which three students and a teacher were electrocuted in a school at Kawai recently,” a resident Junaid Khan told reporters.

A number of local people were also present on the occasion. He said the high heavy transmission line which was passing over the school but the Pesco officials were reluctant to dislocate it.