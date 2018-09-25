Nursing students to contribute to dams fund

LAHORE: Punjab Nursing Director General Kauser Parveen on Monday said dam fund is a national campaign and nursing students and community would also contribute to it.

While addressing a campaign arranged by the nurses, she said water is the future of Pakistan and it is high time that every citizen should practically take part in saving water and work for the construction of dams. She said hospitals, by saving little expenses, could contribute to the dam fund.

The DG said everyone should play role in preserving water. “Media and other means should be used to create awareness among citizens,” she said. In response to the appeal of DG Nursing, the nursing students of Rawalpindi Holy Family Medical College and Hospital have collected Rs25,000 in one day while the drive has also been started in all nursing schools of the province.

UVAS: University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised a meeting of heads of federal & provincial fisheries departments to review the arrangements for ‘International Fisheries & Aquaculture Conference & Expo 2019’ for the promotion of fisheries and aquaculture sector in Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting and reviewed preparations for the upcoming event with the theme of “Emerging Trends for Sustainable Exploitation of Aquatic Resources”. The event will be held on 30-31 January 2019.

Punjab Fisheries Department Director General Dr Sikander Hayyat, Nutritionists Association of Pakistan President Dr Mussadiq Asif, FATA Fisheries Director Arshad Aziz, fish farmers, representatives from fish feed industries, UVAS faculty members and fisheries department officials attended the meeting.

Prof Dr Talat said UVAS was planning to make the conference result-oriented with applied innovative knowledge for the benefit of fish farming community, fish feed industry, professionals for aquaculture sector development in the country. He said the objective of the meeting was to seek suggestions and technical input from public and private stakeholders from all over Pakistan to make the upcoming event a success story.

He mentioned the example of poultry sector development in Pakistan, which has flourished on high level in the country by developing strong networking, communication and collaboration of public private stakeholders. He said the conference would bring national and international scientists, experts and stakeholders to a single platform for sharing their experiences and innovative knowledge in recent development and scientific advancement in the field of fisheries & aquaculture.

Many national and international scientists from different countries including Mexico, USA, UK, Croatia, Turkey, Thailand, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Columbia, India and New Zealand are expected to participate in the event.

Earlier, UVAS Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture Chairman Dr Noor Khan gave a detailed presentation about the event and especially its preparation and different segments including the aims and objectives, technical aspects, technical session themes, workshops/fish farmer sessions, abstracts/poster/ expo, participants, donor/sponsor agencies and estimated cost.