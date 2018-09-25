French tour operators meet with PTDC official

Rawalpindi: A meeting of prominent tour operators from France, organised by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), was held at PTDC Headquarters Flashman’s Hotel Rawalpindi, which was chaired by General Manager, PTDC Ali Akbar Malik. A 12 member delegation comprising tour operators from France is visiting Pakistan from 24th September.

Addressing the meeting, PTDC General Manager Ali Akbar Malik said that Pakistan and France have relations since long and to further strengthen these ties, bilateral tourism promotion is of essential need. For the purpose, it is important that tour operators of both countries establish links to promote tourism jointly and share their tour packages. Pakistan is a peaceful country where tourism has a unique opportunity.

The time is not far when the world will feel that Pakistan is truly a paradise. For the development of tourism, the private community as well as the local community needs to raise awareness about tourism, so that high quality facilities are available to the foreign and domestic tourists. Tourism interests can be created by highlighting regional development and culture. Brochures will be published in French language for the participation of French people and PTDC's website is also translated into French language. The meeting was attended by Manager Flashman’s Ashfaq Ahmed Loothar, Manager Publicity Mukhtar Ali and Manager Accounts Adil Zaid and Incharge Pakistan Tours Ltd. Arshad Ali.

French Tour Operator Dominique Andre said that Pakistani food is much liked by French people. Each year more a large number of tourists from France visit different countries and if tour packages of Pakistan are promoted among them, Pakistan can be a unique place for them. It is important for setting up tour packages and cooperation between tour operators.

If Pakistan's tour operators and national tourism office promote tourism destinations of Pakistan through mobile apps, French language and social media through their tourist places, France can turn into largest tourist generating country of Pakistan.