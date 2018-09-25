World Space Week from Oct 4

Islamabad : Institute of Space Technology (IST) in collaboration with the national space agency of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) will celebrate `World Space Week 2018 from October 4-10 with a number of activities and competitions.

IST is the pioneer Institute of Pakistan, celebrating World Space Week (WSW) since the year 2005 in collaboration with SUPARCO. The space week celebrations at IST will feature several new events to create awareness among the students, teachers and general masses about the peaceful uses of Space Science, technology and applications especially under the umbrella of WSW-2018 theme, Space Unites the World, said an official of IST while talking to APP.

The broad area of activities includes the competitions in the categories of Space Knowledge, Space Creative Writing, Space Fine Arts, Space Technology Application, Space Graphics, Space Mathematics, Space Visual arts, Space Photography, Space Performing Arts. This week will not only provide the Space Technology Awareness Arena and Space Technology Labs Expedition but also unfold a plan for Teachers Training workshop, Space School and Space Technology awareness lectures.

Each year, the World Space Week Association (WSWA) selects a theme for the World Space Week to provide a focus of the activities and events that take place throughout the world, during October 4-10. The official informed that WSWA has announced the 2018 World Space Week Theme: Space Unites the World which is inspired by UNISPACE+50, a historic gathering of world space leaders that will occur in 2018. UNISPACE+50 will promote cooperation between space faring and emerging space nations and will help space exploration activities to become open and inclusive on a global scale, according to the United Nation.

IST has the honor of organising maximum events in Pakistan during WSW every year with the enthusiastic participation of its students and faculty.

IST inspires students of schools and colleges for WSW activities and celebrations. The number of events, participating students and schools has increased tremendously in the last ten years.

The various space themed competitions, in the area of literature, fine arts, visual arts, performing arts, computer graphics and gaming, aero modeling, water rocket and space models making, space technology innovation and applications were held in yesteryears. The institute has rendered services for the science teachers of private and public sector schools in the form of space technology teachers training workshop, space school, space caravan, space Biblio rendezvous, space career station and space awareness lectures. The institute also broadcasted live lectures by the space experts to different universities of Pakistan and neighbouring countries via Pakistan Higher Education Commission (HEC) video link, the official told.