LHC orders clean-up operation in Walled City

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Monday directed Walled City director general to get removed all encroachments from the area and take strict action against the garbage throwers around the historical Badshahi Masjid as well as Masjid Wazir Khan.

As hearing resumed, Walled City DG Kamran Lashari told the court that the Walled City had become Fata-like area and a considerable time is required to make area free of encroachments.

To it, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi remarked that no one is more powerful than the state and asked DG to establish the state writ. The court also directed the director general to impose fine of Rs1,000 on garbage throwers and form a 12-member committee to collect fine amount.