Youth drowns in canal near Johar Town

LAHORE: A 17-year-old boy drowned in the canal in the Johar Town police limits on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Zewar Khan, a resident of Chaman. He worked as a labourer in Lahore. On the day of the incident, he was walking alongside the canal when he slipped into it and drowned in the deep water.

Rescuers reached the scene on receiving emergency call and fished out the body. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family. Man kills self over petty issue: A man committed suicide after some domestic dispute in the Nawab Town police limits on Monday. The victim has been identified as Nayab Ali, a resident of Nawab Town. Police said the victim got dejected after scuffling with his wife and locked himself up in the room.

He hanged himself with ceiling fan. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. The victim’s family refused to initiate any legal action after which the body was handed over to them.

FOUND DEAD: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Garhi Shahu police limits on Monday. The victim yet to be identified was lying dead near main bazaar. Police reached the scene after being informed and rushed the victim to hospital where doctors confirmed his death. Police removed the body to morgue.

Gang busted: Officers of National Highways & Motorway Police Central Zone arrested a four-member gang involved in theft of batteries and other precious items from parked heavy transport vehicles and recovered four stolen batteries from their possession.

Officers of NH&MP SPO Rana Sajjad and APO Muhammad Mansha received information that four persons boarded in a private car bearing registration number LWR-6954 had stolen four batteries from a heavy transport vehicle parked at a hotel alongside national highway in area of Cheechawatni.

The officers chased the culprits and managed to stop the suspected car after a while. During the search of the vehicle four stolen batteries and articles used in theft were recovered and four culprits namely Aslam, Zeeshan, Ghulam Abbas and Asif, residents of Sahiwal were arrested. The arrested criminals along with recovered items were handed over to local police.

DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik appreciated the spirit and effort of the officers and directed others to work with similar professionalism for the safety of commuters and good name of the department.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 846 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 947 were injured. Out of the injured, 600 were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 338 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.