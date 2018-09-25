Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PVMA urges gas price revision

KARACHI: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) on Monday said the recent hike in the gas tariff will increase the price of ghee and cooking oil by Rs5/kilogram, mainly hitting the underprivileged.

“An increase of 30 percent in the tariff of gas will push up the price of the 16-kg tin of ghee by Rs80. This increase will ultimately affect majority of consumers, therefore, it should be reversed,” Sheikh Abdul Waheed, chairman PVMA, said in a statement.

Waheed said the per capita consumption of ghee and cooking oil in Pakistan is already almost half of the global average. “It would go down further following an increase in the price of this commodity,” he added.

He said higher prices would understandably reduce the consumption of this food item. “The authorities can consider shielding this important sector of the economy from the recent escalation in gas price,” the PVMA chairman said.

Waheed said the gas tariff hike would not only reduce production and consumption but would also hit revenue and exports, while paving way for smuggling and imports to the peril of the economy.

“The government is thus urged to reverse the tariff of natural gas for vanaspati manufacturers to Rs600/mmBtu from Rs780/mmBtu. He further said the government should try to maintain a balance in the price of edibles like other countries and slap additional taxes and duties on the import of luxuries to generate more revenue and discourage the influx of those items.

He was on the view that local exploration was put on the back burner for five years, while import of costly liquefied natural gas was promoted, which increased the cost of doing business, damaged the economy, and undermined the affordability of masses.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy