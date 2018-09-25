Careem acquires shuttle service app

DUBAI: Careem, the leading tech platform for the greater Middle East, has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app for an undisclosed amount, a statement said on Monday.

The deal secures the talent and superior technology of Commut, which will be integrated wholly into Careem, and will accelerate Careem’s expansion into mass transportation through the addition of bus services across its 100 cities, it added.

Careem Co-founder and Chief Experience Officer Magnus Olsson said, “Mass transportation is one of the biggest issues being faced by many of the fast growing cities in the region. “It will help to simplify lives and create affordable transport options that can be a catalyst for moving cities forward.”

“As a leading tech company from the region, we are always looking to invest in new technologies and the right people to help resolve complex local problems. Commut have a successful track record in mass transportation, and we are excited to bring their expertise into the Careem family,” Olsson added.