Mon September 24, 2018
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Sports

A
Agencies
September 24, 2018

Australia appoint Sawyer as assistant coach

SYDNEY: Current Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer has been appointed assistant coach of the Australian Women’s team until the end of the ICC Women’s World T20, to be played in the West Indies in November.

Sawyer replaces Ashley Noffke, who held the role since Australia’s tour to India earlier this year.Sawyer, who has coached the Sixers to two Women’s Big Bash League titles, joins former all-rounder Shelley Nitschke, who was earlier in the year appointed assistant coach to Matthew Mott for two World T20s, across two years. Sawyer will link up with team ahead of the three-match T20I home series against New Zealand starting September 29.

This will be followed by an away series against Pakistan, in Malaysia in October, and the World T20 in November. “I’m really excited to be able to join Matthew and Shelley in what I think is a really diverse coaching group and one that can help steer a really talented group of players,” Sawyer said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with the Sixers for the last three seasons, and so I already know a few of the players really well, but I’m looking forward to working with a new group of players.

