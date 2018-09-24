Australia appoint Sawyer as assistant coach

SYDNEY: Current Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer has been appointed assistant coach of the Australian Women’s team until the end of the ICC Women’s World T20, to be played in the West Indies in November.

Sawyer replaces Ashley Noffke, who held the role since Australia’s tour to India earlier this year.Sawyer, who has coached the Sixers to two Women’s Big Bash League titles, joins former all-rounder Shelley Nitschke, who was earlier in the year appointed assistant coach to Matthew Mott for two World T20s, across two years. Sawyer will link up with team ahead of the three-match T20I home series against New Zealand starting September 29.

This will be followed by an away series against Pakistan, in Malaysia in October, and the World T20 in November. “I’m really excited to be able to join Matthew and Shelley in what I think is a really diverse coaching group and one that can help steer a really talented group of players,” Sawyer said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with the Sixers for the last three seasons, and so I already know a few of the players really well, but I’m looking forward to working with a new group of players.