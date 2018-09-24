Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing

Islamabad

D
DNA
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UNODC’s awareness drive on human trafficking

Islamabad: UNODC Country Office in Pakistan in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency is rolling out nation-wide public awareness campaign against Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and the Smuggling of Migrants (SOM).

The campaign is supported by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the U.S. Department of State and the European Union under the framework of the Global Action against Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants (GLO.ACT).

The aim of the campaign is to increase awareness on the risks, issues and challenges associated with human trafficking and migrant smuggling, to create community-led efforts as well as a national discourse on the topic, which will ultimately lead to the engagement of policy makers.

The awareness campaign is being implemented at the national level with a focus on high risk areas and will utilize several institutionalized tools to engage stakeholders.

This includes the distribution of brochures and display of banners in key districts, a social media page focused on TIP and SOM, and the dissemination of Public Service Announcements (PSAs) through local and terrestrial radio as well as through Short Messaging Services (SMS).

The nationwide roll out will officially commence Monday, 24 September 2018 and run until December 2018.

TIP within Pakistan accounts for thousands of people being forced into bonded labour at brick kilns, in agriculture, the carpet industry and majority of the victims are women and children.

Criminal networks have become increasingly good at luring vulnerable people into being exploited. More and more efforts are needed to help prevent TIP and SOM. UNODC urges civil society to play its vital role in helping to raise awareness and to prevent TIP and SOM.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination

Shilpa Shetty accuses Australian airline of racial discrimination
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy