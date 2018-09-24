Over 60pcof irrigation water goes waste

Islamabad: Irrigated agriculture in Pakistan consumes 93 per cent of the available water resources whereas more than 60 per cent of irrigation water is lost during the conveyance and application in the field. The major reason for application losses is the lack of knowledge about irrigation scheduling.

These facts are discussed in detail in the latest research report titled “Water Requirements of Major Crops in the Central Punjab” published by Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR). Conducted by Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Muhammad Ashraf, Khuram Ejaz and Ahmad Zeeshan Bhatti, the report says that due to lack of knowledge on irrigation scheduling, farmers either under or over irrigate their fields resulting into loss of yield, low water and fertilizer-use efficiencies.

The report highlights the fact that for proper irrigation scheduling, knowledge of crop water requirements (CWR) is essential. Crop water requirements can be determined using empirical methods or Lysimeter set ups. The report is synthesis of the research done on CWR of major crops in Central Punjab during the last three decades at Lahore.

It mentions that Pakistan has one of the largest irrigation systems in the world comprising three major reservoirs with a design capacity of about 20 billion cubic meters (BCM), 23 barrages, head works and Siphons, 45 main irrigation canals irrigating about 17 million hector (Mha) of land. Irrigated agriculture consumes 93 per cent of the available water resources. Irrigation is used on 80 per cent of all arable land and produces almost 90 per cent of all food and fibre requirements.