Indian army should rein in its war frenzy: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the bellicose and irresponsible statement only exposes the Indian designs to the world and Indian army should rein in its war mongering and frenzy.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account the PML-N president responding to Indian COAS Bipin Rawat’s threatening statement termed the Indian army chief’s statement irresponsible called upon the world to immediately take note of New Delhi’s threatening posture.

“Pakistan extending an olive branch to India should never be misconstrued as weakness,” wrote Shahbaz Sharif. The former Punjab chief minister warned India by saying that Pakistan’s unwavering patriotic soldiers stand steadfast to defend with might and fury against India’s unprovoked aggression. The nation stands united with their intrepid military and against the cowardly threats, said Shahbaz Sharif.