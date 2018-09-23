Indian forces kill five innocent Kashmiris

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in occupied Kashmir in their fresh acts of state terrorism on Friday martyred five youth in Bandipora district. Five were martyred during a cordon and search operation.

The bodies of the killed in the gunfight had been retrieved while the identity of the martyred youth is yet to be established. Indian occupation forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

The Indian authorities had barred Ashura processions in Srinagar on Friday after subjecting the mourners to brute force and arresting scores of them including Hurriyat leaders who were scheduled to lead them.