Pak team greeted on defeating India in Asian Snooker C’ship

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, on Saturday, congratulated Pakistan snooker team on their historic victory against arch rivals India in the final of Asian Team Snooker C’ship at Doha, Qatar.

In a joint greeting message, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG SBP Aamir Jan said national snooker players exhibited top class performance against India in a nerve-wrecking encounter. The entire snooker squad and team management deserved huge appreciation for their magnificent performance.

“Our team especially Babar Masih and former world champion Mohammad Asif lived up to the expectations and really it was an encouraging news. We are quite hopeful that our players will maintain their level of performance in future international events,” they added.