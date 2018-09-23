OPC to be made more effective, says governor

Lahore : Rights of Overseas Pakistanis will be protected at every cost, said Governor of Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on his visit at the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC).

He said to make OPC more effective a bill would be tabled in Punjab Assembly. Additionally, he appreciated the role of OPC in solving the problems of overseas.

An awareness campaign should be launched so that oversees Pakistanis could contact OPC and get their issues resolved. He also shared that districts committee under OPC would be made effective. According to him, oversees Pakistanis were sending 20 billion dollar and playing an active role in progress of Pakistan.

Uman Anwar, Director General, OPC, briefed the governor on the occasion and said that more than 5,000 complaints of overseas Pakistanis were resolved by it.

He said that land of overseas Pakistani worth Rs33 billion had been retrieved. The DG further said that OPC Web portal was being upgraded on international standards.

The governor visited the complaint cell at OPC office. He observed how to lodge complaints by oversees Pakistan. He also observed different process once the complaint was lodged by the overseas Pakistanis.